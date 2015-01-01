|
Jamshidi H, Jazani RK, Khani Jeihooni A, Alibabaei A, Alamdari S, Kalyani MN. BMC Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(1): e58.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37248455
BACKGROUND: Death caused by traffic accidents is one of the major problems of health systems in low- and middle-income countries. Rapid handover of the traffic accident victims and proper collaboration between the pre-hospital and emergency departments (EDs) play a critical role in improving the treatment process and decreasing the number of accidental deaths. Considering the importance of the collaboration between pre-hospital and emergency departments, this study was designed to investigate the facilitators and barriers of collaboration between pre-hospital and emergency departments in traffic accidents.
Emergency department; Qualitative research; Collaboration; Pre-hospital emergency; Traffic Incident