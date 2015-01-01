SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mendez B, Batky BD, Salekin RT. Clin. Child Fam. Psychol. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10567-023-00438-3

37247025

Child psychopathic traits appear to be associated with negative outcomes. Despite the study of youth psychopathy often relying on multiple reporters (e.g., child, caregivers, teachers), there is limited insight into how much information these various sources contribute and moreover, how this information is integrated. The present study sought to address this gap in the literature by examining the magnitude of relationships between self- and other-reported youth psychopathy and negative outcomes (e.g., delinquency, aggression) using a meta-analytic approach.

RESULTS revealed a moderate association between psychopathic traits and negative outcomes. Moderator analyses showed a greater relationship for other- than self-reported psychopathy, although not to a substantive extent.

RESULTS further indicated the magnitude of the overall psychopathy-negative outcomes association was stronger for externalizing than internalizing outcomes. Study findings can inform improvements in the assessment of youth psychopathy across research and practice, in addition to advancing our understanding of the utility of psychopathic traits in the prediction of clinically relevant outcomes. This review also provides guidance for future multisource raters and source-specific information in the study of psychopathy in youth.


Youth; Child-reported; Negative outcomes; Other-reported; Psychopathic traits

