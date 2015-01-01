|
Mendez B, Batky BD, Salekin RT. Clin. Child Fam. Psychol. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37247025
Child psychopathic traits appear to be associated with negative outcomes. Despite the study of youth psychopathy often relying on multiple reporters (e.g., child, caregivers, teachers), there is limited insight into how much information these various sources contribute and moreover, how this information is integrated. The present study sought to address this gap in the literature by examining the magnitude of relationships between self- and other-reported youth psychopathy and negative outcomes (e.g., delinquency, aggression) using a meta-analytic approach.
Youth; Child-reported; Negative outcomes; Other-reported; Psychopathic traits