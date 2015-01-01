Abstract

The opioid overdose epidemic has caused over 600,000 deaths in the U.S. since 1999. Public access naloxone programs show great potential as a strategy for reducing opioid overdose-related deaths. However, their implementation within public transit stations, often characterized as opioid overdose hotspots, has been limited, partly because of a lack of understanding in how to structure such programs. Here, we propose a comprehensive framework for implementing public access naloxone programs at public transit stations to curb opioid overdose-related deaths. The framework, tailored to local contexts, relies on coordination between local public health organizations to provide naloxone at public access points and bystander training, local academic institutions to oversee program evaluation, and public transit organizations to manage naloxone maintenance. We use the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts as a case study to demonstrate how it and other municipalities may implement such an initiative.

Language: en