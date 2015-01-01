Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the United States (U.S.) and Allied military medical response during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.



BACKGROUND: The military withdrawal from Afghanistan concluded with severe hostilities resulting in numerous civilian and military casualties. The clinical care provided by coalition forces capitalized on decades of lessons learned and enabled unprecedented accomplishments.



METHODS: In this retrospective, observational analysis, casualty numbers and operative information was collected and reported from military medical assets in Kabul, Afghanistan. The continuum of medical care and the trauma system, from the point of injury back to the U.S. was captured and described.



RESULTS: Prior to a large suicide bombing resulting in a mass casualty event, the international medical teams managed distinct 45 trauma incidents involving nearly 200 combat and non-combat civilian and military patients over the preceding three months. Military medical personnel treated 63 casualties from the Kabul airport suicide attack and performed 15 trauma operations. U.S. air transport teams evacuated 37 patients within 15 hours of the attack.



CONCLUSIONS: Lessons learned from the last 20 years of combat casualty care were successfully implemented during the culmination of the Afghanistan conflict. Ultimately, the effort, teamwork, and system adaptability exemplify the not only the attitudes and character of service members who provide modern combat casualty care but the paramount importance of the battlefield learning health care system. A continued posture to maintain military surgical preparedness in unique environments remain crucial as the U.S. military prepares for the future.Retrospective observational analysis. Level IV.

