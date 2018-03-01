|
Amar Wiem B, Hela S, Jihen J, Hatem K, Narjes K, Malek Z, ElKoury Houcine L, Samir M, Zouhir H. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 64: e102272.
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37247464
INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence (SV) against women represents a public health problem. Despite, the promulgation of the new Act of 2017-58, SV remains frequent in Tunisia. In this paper, we propose to determine the socio-demographic characteristics of women victims of SV and to identify risk factors related to serious SV. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This is a retrospective, descriptive and analytical study including all women victims of SV, examined at the Forensic Department of Sfax Hospital, between 1st March 2018 and February 29th, 2020. We defined serious SV as any sexual violence associated with genital or anal lesions.
Language: en
Legislation; Abuse; Sexual violence; Rape