Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence (SV) against women represents a public health problem. Despite, the promulgation of the new Act of 2017-58, SV remains frequent in Tunisia. In this paper, we propose to determine the socio-demographic characteristics of women victims of SV and to identify risk factors related to serious SV. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This is a retrospective, descriptive and analytical study including all women victims of SV, examined at the Forensic Department of Sfax Hospital, between 1st March 2018 and February 29th, 2020. We defined serious SV as any sexual violence associated with genital or anal lesions.



RESULTS: We collected 269 cases of women victims of SV. This sexual violence was associated with extra-genital physical violence in 18.86 % of the cases. The average age of the victims was 21.23 years (+/-10.67 years). The consultation delay was relatively long. Only 11.52 % of victims consulted within 24 h. It was mainly an extra-family abuse. Vaginal examination revealed recent defloration in 9.29 % of the cases. The proctological examination was normal in most cases (61.63 %).Seven victims were pregnant. In the analytical study, we studied the risk factors of serious SV against women. A total of 150 cases were considered serious (55.8 %). Serious SV was statistically related to the age (over 18),the profession (housewives),the origin (urban),and the relationship with the aggressor (friend, neighbor, or family member).The risk of serious SV was greater when the victim didn't have any traumatic extra-genital injury.



CONCLUSION: Sexual violence is a serious problem worldwide and in Tunisia. The Tunisian legislation repressing SV has been strengthened by the promulgation of the 2017-58 Act. However, much effort remains to be deployed to fight against this form of violence.

