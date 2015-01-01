Abstract

BACKGROUND: Long-term care facilities (LTC) plays a pivotal role in caring for geriatric population. However, the risk of suicide in long-term care institutions among older individuals is little understood (e.g., nursing homes, assisted living facilities).



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this systematic review is to pool and meta-analyze the data on prevalence of suicidal behaviors in geriatric population residing in long-term care facilities.



METHODS: We have conducted the systematic review in accordance with the PRISMA guidelines. The utilized databases are Pubmed, Medline, Google scholar and Scopus. The Meta-analysis was done using OpenMeta [analyst] software. Subgroup analysis was also performed.



RESULTS: After running an analysis on pooled data from twenty cross-sectional studies with 3,023,224 participants, the prevalence of suicidal behavior is 6.4% (95% CI = 5.7-7) in LTC.



CONCLUSION: This meta-analysis shows pooled prevalence of suicidal behavior among geriatric residents of LTC was found to be moderately high all over the world.

