|
Citation
|
Mackinnon J, Paskell R, Hamilton-Giachritsis C. Psychol. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37247426
|
Abstract
|
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) represents a significant public and social health concern and may present particular complexities in military veteran relationships which are subject to unique stressors including separations, transition to civilian life and increased risk of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Public understanding is vital in terms of ensuring access to services and appropriate intervention. However, little is known about the public perception of IPV in this context. This study sought to assess how public recognition and discourse is affected by military veteran status and a diagnosis of PTSD. Community participants (N = 269) were randomly allocated to one of four conditions and presented with a story containing IPV in which the profession (military veteran/civilian worker) and diagnostic status (PTSD/No PTSD) were manipulated. All participants rated the extent to which they felt the story contained IPV; additionally, half (n = 123) took part in a story completion task designed to elicit qualitative data with regards to public discourse. The mean scores in all conditions were weighted towards IPV recognition.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; trauma; intimate partner violence; domestic abuse; military veterans