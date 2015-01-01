|
Harwood KL, Oganezova K, Orellana KJ, Ashe K, Williams BA, Horneff JG. Sports Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37246566
BACKGROUND: As youth participation in contact and overhead sports has increased in recent decades, so has the occurrence of injuries of the shoulder. Rotator cuff injury (RCI) is an infrequent shoulder pathology in pediatric patients and its description in the literature has been scarce. A greater understanding of RCI characteristics and treatment outcomes in children and adolescents would improve our understanding of this pathology and help to better guide clinical decision-making. HYPOTHESIS: To identify pediatric patients with magnetic resonance imaging-confirmed RCI treated at a single center to summarize injury characteristics, treatment, and outcomes. It was hypothesized that injuries would occur predominantly in overhead throwing athletes and would demonstrate good outcomes among both operatively and nonoperatively treated patients.
Language: en
injury prevention; shoulder; imaging; baseball/softball; basketball; football (American); magnetic resonance; pediatric sports medicine; physical therapy/rehabilitation; rotator cuff