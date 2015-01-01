Abstract

Gender symmetry is a long-standing controversy in intimate partner violence (IPV) research. This study explored the gender directionality of IPV and differences in the quality of relationships between different dyadic patterns. IPV experiences and relationship quality of 371 heterosexual couples were examined.



RESULTS indicate that females reported more IPV perpetration than males. Generally, the male-only IPV and bidirectional IPV couples showed lower levels of relationship quality compared with female-only IPV and no-IPV couples. Future studies should realize that different dyadic types of IPV may have different mechanisms and consequences, and more attention should be paid to gender directionality.

