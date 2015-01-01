|
Tie L, Zheng Y. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37246524
Gender symmetry is a long-standing controversy in intimate partner violence (IPV) research. This study explored the gender directionality of IPV and differences in the quality of relationships between different dyadic patterns. IPV experiences and relationship quality of 371 heterosexual couples were examined.
intimate partner violence; Chinese couples; gender directionality; gender symmetry; relationship quality