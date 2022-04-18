Abstract

Carbon dioxide is a simple asphyxial gas, with low concentrations having an excitatory effect on the respiratory center, while high concentrations have an inhibitory effect on the respiratory center. Simple carbon dioxide poisoning is rarely seen clinically. This article reviews and analyzes the treatment process of 9 cases of acute inhalation carbon dioxide poisoning in a cargo ship carbon dioxide leakage accident in May 2019, summarizes clinical treatment experience, and provides timely and effective treatment for acute pulmonary edema caused by acute inhalation carbon dioxide poisoning. In particular, the application of hormones has a good prognosis, improving clinicians' understanding of the disease.



二氧化碳为单纯窒息性气体，低浓度时对呼吸中枢有兴奋作用，高浓度时对呼吸中枢有抑制作用，单纯的二氧化碳中毒临床上很少见。本文回顾分析2019年5月某货轮二氧化碳泄露事故中9例吸入性二氧化碳急性中毒的治疗经过，通过对急性吸入性二氧化碳中毒引起的急性肺水肿给予及时有效治疗，尤其是激素的应用预后良好，以期提高临床医生对该病的认识。

Language: zh