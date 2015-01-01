Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workers in physically demanding jobs with high injury rates, long hours, productivity pressures, and lack of job security, such as commercial fishing, are at higher risk for substance use and misuse. In the United States, the federal government is urging employers to consider having naloxone available to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, especially in workplaces. This study examined naloxone training, naloxone availability, and level of concern over substance use in commercial fishing.



METHODS: As part of a larger study of commercial fishing vessel captains, we asked participants how worried they are about various potential problems, including substance use by crew members, using a five-point scale. We also asked whether they had completed naloxone training and whether their vessel was equipped with naloxone.



RESULTS: Of the 61 vessel captains who participated, 10 had naloxone training. Most were "not at all worried" about a crew member misusing alcohol (n = 52; 85.2%), a crew member using marijuana (n = 50; 82.0%), a crew member using other drugs (n = 49; 80.3%), or a crew member having a drug overdose (n = 52; 86.7%). Only five fishing vessels were equipped with naloxone.



CONCLUSION: Our results indicate that few fishing vessels are equipped with naloxone or have captains trained in its use. Fishing captains tend not to be worried about substance use in their crew. Given the higher rate of overdose deaths in the fishing industry compared to other industries, having more vessels equipped with naloxone and captains trained to administer it could save lives.

