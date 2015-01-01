|
Citation
|
Bellantoni JM, Bulzacchelli MT, Orchard D, Sulman HB, Bartlett JJ, Dzugan J. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37249103
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Workers in physically demanding jobs with high injury rates, long hours, productivity pressures, and lack of job security, such as commercial fishing, are at higher risk for substance use and misuse. In the United States, the federal government is urging employers to consider having naloxone available to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, especially in workplaces. This study examined naloxone training, naloxone availability, and level of concern over substance use in commercial fishing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
opioids; commercial fishing; naloxone; naloxone training; occupational safety; overdose