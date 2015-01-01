Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm injury is the leading cause of death in children and prevention is the most effective method to reduce severe morbidity and mortality. Injury prevention programs have used community firearm lock giveaway events to promote safe firearm storage practices. The locks are generally simple and inexpensive devices suitable for mass distribution but may not possess the owner-desired attributes for use in the home. Because data on owner preferences for firearm lock type is lacking, we conducted a community survey to inform firearm safety outreach efforts.



METHODS: We performed an anonymous cross-sectional survey at a large community fair. We elicited responses regarding reasons for firearm ownership, current storage practices, and preferences for firearm storage devices. Participants were offered a choice of a free trigger lock or cable lock and education on its use.



RESULTS: Two-hundred and sixty-seven of 394 (67.7%) respondents reported firearm ownership, with 64.8% reporting children in the home regularly. Most (60.7%) owned handguns and cited personal protection as the main reason for ownership (88.4%). The ability to store the firearm loaded and the need for rapid access were identified as the main storage considerations. Respondents preferred trigger locks over cable locks at a rate of almost 2:1.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of firearm owners had handguns for self-defense. Owners preferred simple locking mechanisms that allowed the firearm to remain loaded. The pragmatic pediatric injury prevention program will include firearm owners' preferences when considering which lock to purchase and distribute during firearm injury prevention programs. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV, Epidemiological.

