Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Incidence of blunt cerebrovascular injury (BCVI) following hanging in the pediatric population is ill-defined. Current guidelines recommend screening imaging during the initial trauma evaluation. Necessity of screening is questioned given BCVI is considered rare after hanging, especially when asymptomatic. This study aims to elucidate the incidence of BCVI in pediatric hangings and determine the value of radiographic work-up.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was performed of pediatric hangings reported to the National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB), 2017-2019. Imaging, diagnoses, and findings suggestive of BCVI, such as Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) ≤8, presence of cervical injury, and soft tissue injury were considered. Statistical analysis was carried out to compare incidence.



RESULTS: 197 patients met study criteria, with 179 arriving in the trauma bay with signs of life. BCVI incidence was 5.6% (10 of 179). Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) of the neck was the only reported screening modality in this data set. A CTA was completed in 46% of the cases.



DISCUSSION: BCVI incidence following pediatric hanging is more common than previously thought. Less than half of patients had a CTA reported in this cohort. This may result in an underestimate. Given the potentially devastating consequences of a missed BCVI, the addition of CTA to initial work-up may be worthwhile to evaluate for cervical vascular injury, but further studies into the outcomes of children who do receive prophylactic therapy are needed.

