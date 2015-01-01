Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze and compare intrinsic and extrinsic factors that cause falls among women receiving treatment for osteoporosis.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study of women ≥50 years receiving treatment for osteoporosis. Participants filled out questionnaires (demographic characteristics), and researchers took anthropometric measurements of bone mineral density, handgrip strength (HGS), ankle range of motion (ROM), and gait speed (GS). We also evaluated the Timed Up and Go Test (TUGT), Five Times Sit-to-Stand Test (SST), and Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) and investigated the extrinsic factors for falls.



RESULTS: We included 144 participants (71.6 [8.3 years]), who reported 133 falls. We classified participants into a non-faller group (NFG; 0 falls, n=71, 49.5%), a faller group (FG; 1 fall, n=42, 28.9%), and a recurrent-faller group (RFG; more than 1 fall, n=31, 21.5%). Most patients had an increased risk of falling according to the TUGT, SST, reduced ankle ROM, and GS (P<.005 for all). FES-I was associated with sporadic and recurrent falls. For the multivariate analysis, the number of falls was influenced by the presence of ramps (RR 0.48, 95% CI, 0.26-0.87, P=.015), uneven surfaces (RR 1.6, 95% CI. 1.05-2.43, P=.028), and antislippery adhesive on stairs (RR 2.75, 95% CI, 1.77-4.28, P<.001).



CONCLUSION: Patients receiving treatment for osteoporosis are influenced by intrinsic and extrinsic factors that cause falls. Lower-limb strength and power-discriminated participants at a higher risk of falls, but extrinsic factors varied. Only uneven floors and antislippery adhesives on stairs were associated with increased frequency of falls.

