Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In response to growing numbers of refugees worldwide, host governments are increasingly implementing temporary protection policies; however, little is known regarding the mental health impact of these policies. This online longitudinal study investigated whether refugees who transitioned from low visa security (e.g. short-term transient visas) to medium (e.g. temporary protection visas) or high visa (e.g. permanent visas) security showed changes in depression symptoms, social difficulties and immigration-related fears.



METHODS: Participants were 1,201 refugees and asylum-seekers from Arabic, Farsi, Tamil or English-speaking backgrounds. Study variables were measured prior to and after change in visa status (6 months apart).



RESULTS: Refugees who transitioned from low to medium security visas showed reduced immigration-related fear (B = -0.09, 95% confidence interval = -0.29 to -0.06), but no change in depression symptoms or social difficulties compared to those who retained low visa security. Refugees who transitioned from low to high security visas showed reduced depression symptoms (B = -0.02, 95% confidence interval = -0.04 to -0.01), social difficulties (B = -0.04, 95% confidence interval = -0.05 to -0.01) and immigration-related fear (B = -0.03, 95% confidence interval = -0.06 to -0.01) compared to those who retained low visa security.



CONCLUSION: Findings indicate that the increased security afforded by temporary protection policies (vs short-term transient visas) did not translate into improved mental health and social outcomes for refugees. In contrast, permanent protection was associated with significant improvements in psychological and social functioning. These results have important policy implications for countries who have committed to protect and facilitate improved mental health among refugees.

Language: en