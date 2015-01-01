|
Citation
|
Nickerson A, Byrow Y, O'Donnell M, Bryant RA, Mau V, McMahon T, Hoffman J, Mastrogiovanni N, Specker P, Liddell BJ. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37248738
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In response to growing numbers of refugees worldwide, host governments are increasingly implementing temporary protection policies; however, little is known regarding the mental health impact of these policies. This online longitudinal study investigated whether refugees who transitioned from low visa security (e.g. short-term transient visas) to medium (e.g. temporary protection visas) or high visa (e.g. permanent visas) security showed changes in depression symptoms, social difficulties and immigration-related fears.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; asylum-seekers; Refugees; social functioning