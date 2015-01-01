Abstract

A surgeon has been struck off the UK medical register after a tribunal found that he sexually assaulted a junior female colleague, then pestered her with texts demanding she have dinner with him and for her address.



Ahmad Arsalan Tahir, who was a senior clinical fellow in general and colorectal surgery at Leighton Hospital in Crewe, was assigned to work a shift with the junior doctor, named only as "Ms A," in January 2021. He made several attempts to steer their conversation in a sexual direction, the tribunal found, asking Ms A how long it had been since she last had sex, how often she masturbated, and whether she liked to grind up against men. He then trapped her against a wall, fondled her breast, and tried to kiss her, initially persisting when she told him to stop.



He relented, she told the tribunal, when her rising voice threatened to wake a doctor sleeping nearby on a couch. But soon after, her bleep went off, and she had to call another senior doctor about a patient. …

