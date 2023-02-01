|
Massullo C, De Rossi E, Carbone GA, Imperatori C, Ardito RB, Adenzato M, Farina B. Clin. Neuropsychiatry 2023; 20(2): 72-99.
(Copyright © 2023, Giovanni Fioriti Editore)
37250758
OBJECTIVE: Child maltreatment (CM) is a recognized public health problem, and epidemiologic data suggest that it is a widespread phenomenon, albeit with widely varying estimates. Indeed, CM as well as child abuse (CA) and neglect (CN) are complex phenomena that are difficult to study for several reasons, including terminological and definitional problems that pose a hurdle to estimating epidemiological rates. Therefore, the main aim of this umbrella review is to revise recent review data on the epidemiology of CM, CA, and CN. A second aim was to revise the definitions used.
adolescents; epidemiology; child; maltreatment; abuse; neglect; terminology