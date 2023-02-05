|
Citation
|
Barberis N, Sanchez-Ruiz MJ, Cannavò M, Calaresi D, Verrastro V. Clin. Neuropsychiatry 2023; 20(2): 129-140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Giovanni Fioriti Editore)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37250759
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Problematic social media use is becoming a significant social and clinical concern, and there is growing research interest in the psychological factors involved, such as personality predispositions and the fear of missing out (FOMO). The present study investigated both the dark triad (DT, namely, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy) and trait emotion intelligence (trait EI) in relation to the problematic use of technology and social media engagement and the mediating role of FOMO.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dark triad; fear of missing out; problematic social; trait emotional intelligence