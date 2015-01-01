Abstract

Unintentional injuries are one of the leading causes of death in Americans. A large proportion of these deaths are attributable to accidental drownings and falls, both of which oftentimes take place in or around swimming pools and swimming pool-related apparatuses such as diving boards. The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has reported drowning incidents as the most common injury-related cause of death in children ages one to four years. Although the AAFP has outlined steps to take to prevent drownings, there has not been a current large-scale study illustrating the effectiveness of these strategies with regard to their effect on the prevalence of swimming pool drowning cases in the last 10 years. Thus, we aim to utilize the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database to uncover these rates, which can ultimately help aid in the reevaluation of current recommended guidelines.

