SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Banihani S, Waldrop I, K Singh M, Vukcevich O, Sheets NW, Plurad D. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e38264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.38264

PMID

37252466

PMCID

PMC10225248

Abstract

Unintentional injuries are one of the leading causes of death in Americans. A large proportion of these deaths are attributable to accidental drownings and falls, both of which oftentimes take place in or around swimming pools and swimming pool-related apparatuses such as diving boards. The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has reported drowning incidents as the most common injury-related cause of death in children ages one to four years. Although the AAFP has outlined steps to take to prevent drownings, there has not been a current large-scale study illustrating the effectiveness of these strategies with regard to their effect on the prevalence of swimming pool drowning cases in the last 10 years. Thus, we aim to utilize the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database to uncover these rates, which can ultimately help aid in the reevaluation of current recommended guidelines.


Language: en

Keywords

drowning; child injury prevention; pediatric injuries; pediatric preventative medicine; trauma and injury prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print