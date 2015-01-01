|
Corner E, McEwan T, Logan C. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1177705.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37251068
Acts of extreme or mass violence perpetrated by lone individuals have become increasingly common in liberal democracies over the past 20 years. Despite an enduring interest in violent extremism, there remains a lack of consistency in the demographic, ideological, and psychological profiles of the perpetrators of these incidents as a whole. Some of these acts have been described as politically motivated terrorism, whilst others have been attributed to mental illness or criminal intent. However, there is an increasingly common view that the distinction between political ideology, criminal intent, and personal motivations is often blurred (Böckler et al., 2018; Clemmow et al., 2022) and that the violence carried out by these individuals is better understood using the broader concept of grievance-fueled violence. Grievance-fueled violence is not just a theoretical construct. Multi-agency teams of specialist police and mental health clinicians have been established in Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to help mitigate the threat presented by lone individuals with complex grievances (Pathé et al., 2018).
Language: en
mental health; offending; violence; grievance; security