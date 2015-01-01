Abstract

Inappropriate behaviour is an umbrella term including discrimination, harassment and bullying. This includes both actions and language and can affect any member of the cardiovascular workforce/team. Evidence has suggested that such behaviour is regularly experienced within UK cardiology departments, where inappropriate behaviour may represent longstanding cultural and practice issues within the unit. Inappropriate behaviour has negative effects on the workforce community as a whole, including impacts on recruitment and retention of staff and patient care. While only some members of the cardiology team may be directly impacted by inappropriate behaviour in individual departments, a wider group are significantly impacted as bystanders. As such, improving the culture and professional behaviours within UK cardiology departments is of paramount importance. As a negative workplace culture is felt to be a major driver of inappropriate behaviour, all members of the cardiovascular team have a role to play in ensuring a positive workplace culture is developed. Episodes of inappropriate behaviour should be challenged by cardiovascular team members. Informal feedback may be appropriate where 'one-off' episodes of inappropriate behaviour occur, but serious events or repeated behaviour should be escalated following formal human resources protocols.

