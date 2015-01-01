Abstract

A variety of road hazard perception training programmes have been proposed recently, based on the assumption that these skills contribute to lower crash rates across different countries. However, the long-term effectiveness of suggested programmes has been under-investigated. The main objective of this study is to explore the long-term effectiveness of online hazard perception training for experienced drivers and examine the moderating role of driving self-efficacy. Fifty-six experienced drivers (21 males and 35 females) were assigned to the experimental (n = 31) or the control (n = 25) group. The experimental group received two 45 min session interventions; the control group received no intervention. The effectiveness of the programme was tested by the change in scores of Lithuanian hazard prediction test (HPT) LHP(12) that was conducted before training (pre-test), immediately after training (post-test) and six months after training (follow-up). The twelve-item Adelaide Driving Self-Efficacy Scale (ADSES; George et al., 2007) was used to measure self-reported driving self-efficacy at the pre-test. The results revealed a significant increase in hazard prediction scores immediately after training, but the short-term effect of training decayed at follow-up. Experienced drivers with higher self-efficacy developed better hazard prediction skills during training. The results confirmed short-term effectiveness of the programme.

