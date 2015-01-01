Abstract

Burn prevention information may be inadequate or inaccessible to communities with non-English language preference. Our objective was to systematically analyze the content accuracy, website quality, and readability of online Spanish information for burn prevention in the home and compare it to English websites. We collected the top ten burn prevention results from a search on Google, Bing, and Yahoo using a list of Spanish key terms. Using recommendations from national organizations and a burn care expert team, content accuracy was evaluated for each website. We assessed website quality following the "Health on the Net" Code of Conduct. Readability was scored by averaging five validated readability tests for the Spanish language. After using the same protocol, a comparison was made with English websites as a control. Once duplicates and non-relevant search results were removed, 23 Spanish websites were assessed. Out of 21 possible points for content accuracy, the top website scored 14 (67%) and the average score was 6.6 (31%). For website quality, the average score was 50%. The average grade level needed to read the websites was 8.6. Compared to English, Spanish websites were less accurate (31% vs. 41%), harder to read (9.8 vs 7.8), but were of higher website quality (50% vs. 43%). Online burn prevention information in Spanish is often inaccurate, incomplete, and inferior to available English language websites. We propose a call to action to increase the quality of online burn prevention material available in Spanish.

Language: en