Abstract

Workplace violence on health workers in the workplace causes physical and psychological problems. Negative impacts on victims of workplace violence such as physical problems, anxiety, depression, stress, and risk of death or risk of suicide. This problem needs to be addressed immediately so as not to impact post-traumatic stress disorder and reduce the work performance of health workers. The purpose of this study is to explore interventions to reduce the negative impact of workplace violence on health workers. This study used scoping review design with a descriptive approach to data analysis. The CINAHL, PubMed, and Scopus databases were used in this investigation. This study used PCC's framework (Population, Content, Context). The keywords are workplace violence, healthcare personnel, interventions, and programs were used by the authors. Search strategy used PRISMA Extension for Scoping Reviews. The sample are health workers, original research used a randomized control trial or quasi-experiment design, and the publication time had to be within the previous ten years (2014-2023). The JBI assessment was used to assess the quality of the article. We found 11 articles who discuss about interventions to reduce negative effects of workplace violence among health workers. This study shows that there is a decrease in psychological problems in victims of workplace violence such as anxiety, depression, and incidents of workplace violence. The range of sample in this study are 30-440 respondents. The authors discovered three different types of interventions: training programs, cognitive behavior therapy, and workplace violence programs. Interventions must focus on both the physical and psychological needs of the victims of workplace violence, psychiatric nurses and psychologists carried out interventions in a thorough manner. Interventions carried out by psychiatric nurses and psychologists can reduce the negative impact of workplace violence on health workers such as anxiety, depression and other psychological problems.

