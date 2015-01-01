Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patient and visitor violence (PVV) is a widespread problem for health professionals. Nurses working in intensive care units (ICUs) face a relatively high risk of experiencing PVV, which significantly impacts both the health of nurses and the institution as a whole. The subjective perceptions of ICU nurses regarding PVV are inadequately explored in the literature.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to explore the perspectives, experiences, and perceptions of PVV in ICU nurses and to better understand the precipitating factors of violence.



METHODS: A phenomenological qualitative design and purposive sampling were used. A semistructured interview guide was used to conduct in-depth interviews with 12 ICU nurses with PVV experiences. Giorgi's method of analysis was used to discover and identify the essential categories of experience.



RESULTS: Five main experience categories were identified: family and patient factors as flashpoints, managing suppressed emotions by weathering the emotional storm, spiritual awakening after violence, and strategies for surviving further violence. The participants' experiences with PVV included a range of caring and mental health difficulties. In ICU settings, patient progress is often unpredictable, resulting in discrepancies between patient/family expectations and reality. Because feelings of frustration and powerlessness can eventually cause exhaustion in ICU nurses, implementing effective emotional management, stress adjustment, psychological counseling, team support, and violence intervention programs are crucial.



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: This study provides new information on the process by which nurses can progress from inner trauma to self-recovery, moving from a negative affectivity disposition to a better understanding of threat appraisals and coping response options. Nurses should increase their awareness of the complexity of the phenomenon and of the interplay among the factors underlying PVV. The results of this study suggest that routine confusion and delirium assessments to rule out patients with ICU delirium in ICUs are important to preventing PVV. This study considers some of the implications of the research findings for nursing managers. Interventions, training programs, and/or management action should be used to ensure psychological and mental support is extended to all witnesses of PVV events and not only to those targeted by violence.

Language: en