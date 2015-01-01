Abstract

Various femoral augmentation designs have been investigated over the past decade for the prevention of geriatric hip fracture. The experimental methods used to evaluate the efficacy of these augmentations have not been critically evaluated or compared in terms of biofidelity, robustness, or ease of application. Such parameters have significant relevance in characterizing future clinical success. In this study we aimed to use a scoping review to summarize the experimental studies that evaluate femoral augmentation approaches, and critically evaluate commonly applied protocols and identify areas for concordance with the clinical situation. We conducted a literature search targeting studies that used experimental test methods to evaluate femoral augmentation to prevent geriatric fragility fracture. 25 studies met the eligibility criteria. The most commonly investigated augmentation to date is the injection of bone cement or another material that cured in situ, and a popular subsequent method for biomechanical evaluation was to load the augmented proximal femur until fracture in a sideways fall configuration. We noted limitations in the clinical relevance of sideways fall scenarios being modelled and large variance in the concordance of many of the studies identified. Our review brings about recommendations for enhancing the fidelity of experimental methods modelling clinical sideways falls, which include an improved representation of soft tissue effects, using outcome metrics beyond load-to-failure, and applying loads inertially. Effective augmentations are encouraging for their potential to reduce the burden of hip fracture; however, the likelihood of this success is only as strong as the methods used in their evaluation. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

