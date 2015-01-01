Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unemployment has adverse consequences for families and can put children at risk of harm. This study presents a systematic review and meta-analysis of global evidence on associations between parental unemployment and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).



METHODS: Systematic literature searches across four databases identified cross-sectional, cohort or case-control studies measuring associations between parental employment and individual or cumulative ACEs in children. Available risk estimates were extracted and pooled odds ratios calculated using random-effects models.



RESULTS: Of 60 included studies, 37 provided risk estimates suitable for pooling across seven ACE types. Paternal/any parental unemployment was associated with a 29% increased risk of sexual abuse, 54% increased risk of neglect, 60% increased risk of physical abuse and around 90% increased risk of child maltreatment and parental mental illness. No associations were found between maternal unemployment and ACEs. Pooling estimates from representative general population studies also identified increased risk of child maltreatment with paternal/any parental unemployment (82%) but not maternal unemployment.



CONCLUSIONS: Children who grow up with parental unemployment can be at increased risk of ACEs. A combination of socioeconomic measures to increase employment opportunities and parental support targeting fathers and mothers may help break multigenerational cycles of abuse and deprivation.

