|
Citation
|
Ainsworth C, Davies R, Colvin I, Murdin L. J. Vestib. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37248928
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Motorist Disorientation Syndrome (MDS) is a term used to describe patients who primarily experience symptoms of dizziness/disorientation whilst in a motor car [21]. There is uncertainty about the relevance of vestibular dysfunction and whether this disorder could instead be a visually induced dizziness (VV) or part of a functional disorder similar to Persistent postural perceptual dizziness (PPPD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Motorist Disorientation Syndrome (MDS)