Abstract

PURPOSE: We assessed how COVID-19-related alcohol sales policies influenced alcohol use behaviors during the pandemic for U.S. adults of diverse sexual (lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, questioning [LGBQ]) and gender identities (transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer, and gender questioning [T/NB/GQ]).



METHODS: Time-specific, state-level, restaurant, bar, and off-premise alcohol policy data were collected from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism-sponsored Alcohol Policy Information System and merged with the 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey data. Treatments included bar, restaurant, and delivery alcohol sales policies. Outcomes included past 30-day drinking frequency, quantity, and heavy episodic drinking (HED). We fitted negative binomial regression models for all outcomes, clustered standard errors by state and used sample weights. We also controlled for seasonality, state Alcohol Policy Scale scores, pre-/postpandemic time period, and included demographic control variables in our cross-sectional analyses.



RESULTS: The sample included 10,505 adults identifying as LGBQ and 809 as T/NB/GQ from 32 states. Restaurant and bar closures were associated with less alcohol use for LGBQ respondents. Outdoor-only policies at bars were also associated with significantly less quantity of use and HED for T/NB/GQ adults in the sample. Off-premise home delivery was associated with greater quantity of use for LGBQ respondents and less frequency for T/NB/GQ respondents.



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19-related alcohol sales policy changes offer an opportunity to better understand alcohol policy and availability's influence on drinking behaviors among sexual and gender-diverse populations in the United States.

