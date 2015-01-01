Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Some states, including Massachusetts, require automatic filing of child abuse and neglect for substance-exposed newborns, including infants exposed in-utero to clinician-prescribed medications to treat opioid use disorder (MOUD). The aim of this article is to explore effects of these mandated reporting policies on pregnant and postpartum people receiving MOUD.



METHODS: We used modified grounded research theory, literature findings, and constant comparative methods to extract, analyze and contextualize perinatal experiences with child protection systems (CPS) and explore the impact of the Massachusetts mandated reporting policy on healthcare experiences and OUD treatment decisions. We drew from 26 semi-structured interviews originally conducted within a parent study of perinatal MOUD use in pregnancy and the postpartum period.



RESULTS: Three themes unique to CPS reporting policies and involvement emerged. First, mothers who received MOUD during pregnancy identified mandated reporting for prenatally prescribed medication utilization as unjust and stigmatizing. Second, the stress caused by an impending CPS filing at delivery and the realities of CPS surveillance and involvement after filing were both perceived as harmful to family health and wellbeing. Finally, pregnant and postpartum individuals with OUD felt pressure to make medical decisions in a complex environment in which medical recommendations and the requirements of CPS agencies often compete.



CONCLUSIONS FOR PRACTICE: Uncoupling of OUD treatment decisions in the perinatal period from mandated CPS reporting at time of delivery is essential. The primary focus for families affected by OUD must shift from surveillance and stigma to evidence-based treatment and access to supportive services and resources.

Language: en