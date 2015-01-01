SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee YJ, Lee HA, Kim KA, Baik M, Paik JW, Seol J, Lee SM, Lee EJ, Lee H, Lim M, Jun JY, Ki SW, Jeon HJ, Kwon SJ, Lee HY. Psychiatry Investig. 2023; 20(5): 452-460.

(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)

10.30773/pi.2023.0007

37253471

OBJECTIVE: North Korean defectors (NKDs) have experienced substantial difficulties during the migration and settlement in South Korea. They have a high prevalence of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal behaviors. The high prevalence of mental disorders among NKDs can lead to a high suicide rate. However, there are no suicide prevention programs for NKDs. This study aims to customize a suicide prevention program with content suitable for NKDs' particular circumstances.

METHODS: A multidisciplinary research team developed this program based on domestic and international gatekeeper training programs for suicide prevention and articles related to suicide prevention.

RESULTS: We developed a multi-part gatekeeper training program, "Suicide CARE for NKDs." In the "Introduction," trainees learn about the need for the program and its importance. In "Careful observation," trainees learn to recognize linguistic, behavioral, and situational signals of suicide risk. In "Active listening," trainees learn how to ask about suicidal thoughts and to listen empathetically. In "Risk evaluation and expert referral," trainees learn to evaluate suicide risk and to connect NKDs with institutes or services.

CONCLUSION: We expect this program to become useful for training gatekeepers to prevent suicide among NKD. A future follow-up study is needed to confirm the efficacy of the program.


Prevention; Suicide; Gatekeeper; North Korean Defectors

