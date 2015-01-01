|
Lee YJ, Lee HA, Kim KA, Baik M, Paik JW, Seol J, Lee SM, Lee EJ, Lee H, Lim M, Jun JY, Ki SW, Jeon HJ, Kwon SJ, Lee HY. Psychiatry Investig. 2023; 20(5): 452-460.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
37253471
OBJECTIVE: North Korean defectors (NKDs) have experienced substantial difficulties during the migration and settlement in South Korea. They have a high prevalence of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal behaviors. The high prevalence of mental disorders among NKDs can lead to a high suicide rate. However, there are no suicide prevention programs for NKDs. This study aims to customize a suicide prevention program with content suitable for NKDs' particular circumstances.
Prevention; Suicide; Gatekeeper; North Korean Defectors