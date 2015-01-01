Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence against nurses is a burgeoning public health issue affecting developing countries' healthcare industries. Medical staff, particularly nursing staff, have been subjected to a high level of violence from patients, visitors, and coworkers.



OBJECTIVE: Aimed to assess the magnitude and associated factors of workplace violence among nurses working in public hospitals in northeast Ethiopia.



METHODS: A multicenter hospital-based cross-sectional study was employed among 568 nurses using census method among public hospitals in Northeast Ethiopia in 2022. The data was gathered using a pretested structured questionnaire and entered into Epi Data version 4.7 before being exported to SPSS version 26 for analysis. Furthermore, at 95% CI, multivariable binary logistic regression was used, and variables with P-values of <.05 were found to be significant.



RESULT: Out of the total 534 respondents, 56% had been exposed to workplace violence in the past 12 months, with verbal abuse accounting for 264 (49.4%), physical abuse 112 (21%), bullying 93 (17.2%), and sexual harassment 40 (7.5%). Being female nurses (adjusted odds ratio [AOR = 4.85, 95% CI (3.178, 7.412)]), having an age > 41 [AOR = 2.27, 95% CI (1.101, 4.701)], nurses who had drunk alcohol in the past 30 days [AOR = 7.94, 95% CI (3.027, 20.86)], nurses who drink alcohol in their lifetime [AOR = 3.14, 95% CI (1.328, 7.435)], and male patients [AOR = 4.84, 95% CI (2.496, 9.415)] were positive predictors of workplace violence.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: In this study, the magnitude of workplace violence among nurses was relatively higher. Nurses' sex, age, alcohol habit, and sex of patients were associated with workplace violence. Therefore, intensive facility-based and community-based behavioral change health promotion activities on workplace violence should be done, with particular focus on nurses and patients.

Language: en