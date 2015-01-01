Abstract

The Middle East region has been an area of war and political conflict for several decades. There is currently limited research on the experiences of war and conflict among the individuals from Arab countries in the Middle East. The aim of this review was to systematically review and meta-synthesize qualitative literature on the experiences of individuals from Arab countries in the Middle East of going through and coping with war and political conflict. We systematically searched for relevant literature through MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, Google Scholar, EThOS, OpenGrey, and The Arab Journal of Psychiatry. Studies selected needed to have a qualitative design reporting on the war and conflict experiences of participants aged 18 years or older from Arab countries in the Middle East. The review protocol was preregistered with PROSPERO (Ref: CRD42022314108). We identified 27 studies to be included in the final review. Four overarching themes were included in the meta-synthesis: War and conflict as life-defining experiences, experiences of hardship, coping with war and conflict, and positives out of a painful experience. Participants in the included studies reported significant distress and losing their sense of self, as well as resilience and positive growth. This review and meta-synthesis revealed the particular culturally informed experiences of individuals from Arab countries in the Middle East in processing their conflict experiences. These experiences highlight the need for culturally sensitive interventions for a population that has been under significant war-related stressors.

