|
Citation
|
Rudolfsson L. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37248621
|
Abstract
|
Interactions with police are vitally important to victims' ability to process their trauma. This study focused on the experiences of victims who reported a rape to police in Sweden. Thirteen women participated in interviews; the material was analyzed using inductive thematic analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
revictimization; interview study; justice; police; raped women