Citation
Tracey AJ, Bateman AG, Baez SE, Covassin T. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37256279
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To identify and assess the effectiveness and quality of interventions targeted at improving mental health, well-being, and psychosocial impairments post-concussion. DATA SOURCES: EBSCOHost, SPORTSDiscus, PsychINFO, Medline (Web of Science), PubMed, and Embase databases. REVIEW METHODS: This systematic review is reported in accordance with the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses (PRISMA) statement in exercise, rehabilitation, sport medicine and sports science (PERSiST). Articles were included if they: (1) were randomized controlled trials or repeated measures pre-posttest study designs, (2) reported mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion injury, and (3) evaluated interventions targeting mental health, well-being, and psychosocial impairments post-injury.
Language: en
Keywords
cognitive rehabilitation; mental health and well-being outcomes; Mild-traumatic brain injury; neurocognitive training; post-concussion intervention