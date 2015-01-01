Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify and assess the effectiveness and quality of interventions targeted at improving mental health, well-being, and psychosocial impairments post-concussion. DATA SOURCES: EBSCOHost, SPORTSDiscus, PsychINFO, Medline (Web of Science), PubMed, and Embase databases. REVIEW METHODS: This systematic review is reported in accordance with the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses (PRISMA) statement in exercise, rehabilitation, sport medicine and sports science (PERSiST). Articles were included if they: (1) were randomized controlled trials or repeated measures pre-posttest study designs, (2) reported mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion injury, and (3) evaluated interventions targeting mental health, well-being, and psychosocial impairments post-injury.



RESULTS: Twenty-three studies were included which evaluated interventions targeting mental health, well-being, and psychosocial impairments post-concussion. Interventions included cognitive rehabilitation (n = 7), psychotherapy (n = 7), psychoeducational (n = 3), neurocognitive training (n = 4), neurocognitive training combined with cognitive rehabilitation (n = 1), and psychotherapy combined with cognitive rehabilitation (n = 1). The seven (100%) cognitive rehabilitation intervention studies and four of the five (80%) neurocognitive training intervention studies observed significant improvements in mental health and well-being outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Cognitive rehabilitation and neurocognitive training may be the most effective interventions for mental health and well-being impairments post-concussion. Researchers and clinicians should continue to explore the effectiveness of these interventions, specifically in populations most impacted by concussion (i.e. athletes).

