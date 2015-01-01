SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oliveira GCM, Martins AC, Pazini DS, Paula EEPD, Nunes LC, Freitas ED. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(6): 1607-1617.

Tipificação e fatores associados à ocorrência de violência em pessoas em situação de rua em um município de Minas Gerais, Brasil

(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

10.1590/1413-81232023286.13582022

37255139

The scope of the study was to typify the violence suffered by the homeless population and analyze the associated factors in a medium-sized municipality in Minas Gerais. A cross-sectional study was conducted and data about sociodemographic status, health, risk behaviors and occurrence of violence among the homeless was collected. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to verify the association between exposure and outcomes. Of the 85 respondents, the majority were male (75.3%), aged between 40 and 59 years (59.5%), non-white (86.3%), smokers (69.4%), alcoholics (80.7%) and drug users (53.6%). The overall prevalence of violence was 62.3%. The types of violence most reported were verbal and physical aggression and threats. Being a woman (OR 42.1; 95%CI 27.8-638.0) and being non-white (OR 9.02; 95%CI 1.33-61.1) were associated with a higher risk of experiencing violence. Having no morbidity (OR 0.14; 95%CI 0.03-0.62) and living on the streets for up to five years (OR 0.17; 95%CI 0.04-0.71) revealed a negative association. It was observed how violence is present in the urban context associated with sex, race, self-reported morbidity and time living on the streets.

O estudo objetivou tipificar a violência sofrida pela população em situação de rua (PSR) e analisar os fatores associados em um município de médio porte de Minas Gerais. Foi efetuado um estudo epidemiológico transversal analítico, que utilizou um questionário estruturado para obter informações sobre dados sociodemográficos, saúde, comportamentos de risco e ocorrência de violência entre a PSR. Realizou-se regressão logística multivariada para verificar a associação entre exposições e desfecho. Dos 85 entrevistados, a maioria era do sexo masculino (75,3%), com idade entre 40 a 59 anos (59,5%), não brancos (86,3%), tabagistas (69,4%), etilistas (80,7%) e usuário de drogas ilícitas (53,6%). A prevalência geral de violência foi de 62,3%. Os tipos de violência mais relatados foram agressão verbal, física e ameaças. Ser mulher (OR 42,1; IC95% 27,8-638,0) e ser de cor não branca (OR 9,02; IC95% 1,33-61,1) estiveram associados ao maior risco de sofrer violência. Não ter morbidade (OR 0,14; IC95% 0,03-0,62) e viver nas ruas por até cinco anos (OR 0,18; IC95% 0,04-0,71) apresentaram associação negativa. Observa-se como a violência encontra-se presente no contexto urbano associada a sexo, raça, morbidade autorreferida e tempo de vida na rua.

Palavras-chave:
Pessoas em situação de rua; Violência; Exposição à violência


Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Cities; *Ill-Housed Persons; *Violence; Brazil/epidemiology

