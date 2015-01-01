|
Citation
|
Oliveira GCM, Martins AC, Pazini DS, Paula EEPD, Nunes LC, Freitas ED. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(6): 1607-1617.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Tipificação e fatores associados à ocorrência de violência em pessoas em situação de rua em um município de Minas Gerais, Brasil
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37255139
|
Abstract
|
The scope of the study was to typify the violence suffered by the homeless population and analyze the associated factors in a medium-sized municipality in Minas Gerais. A cross-sectional study was conducted and data about sociodemographic status, health, risk behaviors and occurrence of violence among the homeless was collected. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to verify the association between exposure and outcomes. Of the 85 respondents, the majority were male (75.3%), aged between 40 and 59 years (59.5%), non-white (86.3%), smokers (69.4%), alcoholics (80.7%) and drug users (53.6%). The overall prevalence of violence was 62.3%. The types of violence most reported were verbal and physical aggression and threats. Being a woman (OR 42.1; 95%CI 27.8-638.0) and being non-white (OR 9.02; 95%CI 1.33-61.1) were associated with a higher risk of experiencing violence. Having no morbidity (OR 0.14; 95%CI 0.03-0.62) and living on the streets for up to five years (OR 0.17; 95%CI 0.04-0.71) revealed a negative association. It was observed how violence is present in the urban context associated with sex, race, self-reported morbidity and time living on the streets.
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Cities; *Ill-Housed Persons; *Violence; Brazil/epidemiology