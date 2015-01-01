Abstract

Prevalence of violence in Brazil is high, which contributes to an increasing number of trauma-related disorders, especially post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This study aims to present a case series of PTSD patients treated with narrative exposure therapy (NET) in two public health centers in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). Health professionals were trained in a two-week workshop to deliver NET. Exposure to violence and other potentially traumatic events, as well as PTSD were assessed by interviewers before treatment and six months later in follow-up interviews conducted by blind assessors. Multiple traumatic events, including different types of childhood and sexual abuse, intimate partner violence and community violence were reported. Five patients were exposed to community violence, and one to domestic violence, during or after NET treatment. Treatment delivery was integrated into the routine of health centers. Eight patients completed NET and presented a substantial reduction in PTSD severity at six-month follow-up. NET is a feasible and effective treatment for PTSD patients exposed to ongoing violence, and can be integrated into established public health services.

Language: pt