Martins LC, Souza MLM, Silva TPR, Souza HP, Santos FBO, Dumont-Pena, Matozinhos FP. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(6): 1631-1642.
Tendência temporal dos homicídios de mulheres nos estados da região Sudeste do Brasil, de 2007 a 2019
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
DOI
PMID
37255141
Abstract
The scope of this article is to analyze the timeline trend of homicides of women between 2007 and 2019, in the Southeast region of Brazil. It is a mixed ecological study of homicides in women, from 2007 to 2019, considering the years of the study and the states that that make up the Southeast region as the unit of analysis. The data were obtained via the Mortality Information System (SIM) and tabulated by TABNET. The Prais-Winten regression model was used to verify the homicide trend. There were 18,415 homicides of women between 2007 and 2019 in the Southeast region. A total of 9,691 (53.64%) were black women, 5,118 (27.8%) had 4 to 7 years of schooling and 10,841 (58.87%) were single. The annual percentage variations were: São Paulo -3.73 ; 95%CI [-6.09; -1.32], Espírito Santo -5.67 ; 95%CI [-7.11;-4.21], Rio de Janeiro -3.86; 95%CI [-9.54; 2.17] and Minas Gerais -2.11 ; 95%CI [-4.87; 0.73]. São Paulo and Espírito Santo presented decreasing homicide rates for women, while Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro showed stationary rates. The highest homicide rates in the period were single women, black women and women with 4 to 7 years of schooling. It is necessary to build social networks that ensure the full protection of women.
Language: pt
Keywords
Humans; Female; Educational Status; Brazil/epidemiology; *Black People; *Homicide; Social Networking