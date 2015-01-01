Abstract

The scope of this article is to analyze the timeline trend of homicides of women between 2007 and 2019, in the Southeast region of Brazil. It is a mixed ecological study of homicides in women, from 2007 to 2019, considering the years of the study and the states that that make up the Southeast region as the unit of analysis. The data were obtained via the Mortality Information System (SIM) and tabulated by TABNET. The Prais-Winten regression model was used to verify the homicide trend. There were 18,415 homicides of women between 2007 and 2019 in the Southeast region. A total of 9,691 (53.64%) were black women, 5,118 (27.8%) had 4 to 7 years of schooling and 10,841 (58.87%) were single. The annual percentage variations were: São Paulo -3.73 ; 95%CI [-6.09; -1.32], Espírito Santo -5.67 ; 95%CI [-7.11;-4.21], Rio de Janeiro -3.86; 95%CI [-9.54; 2.17] and Minas Gerais -2.11 ; 95%CI [-4.87; 0.73]. São Paulo and Espírito Santo presented decreasing homicide rates for women, while Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro showed stationary rates. The highest homicide rates in the period were single women, black women and women with 4 to 7 years of schooling. It is necessary to build social networks that ensure the full protection of women.



O objetivo deste artigo é analisar a tendência temporal de homicídios de mulheres no período de 2007 a 2019, na região Sudeste do Brasil. Trata-se de um estudo ecológico misto dos homicídios em mulheres, de 2007 a 2019, considerando-se como unidade de análise os anos do estudo e os estados que compõem a região Sudeste. Os dados foram obtidos via Sistema de Informação sobre Mortalidade (SIM) e tabulados pelo TABNET. Empregou-se o modelo de regressão de Prais-Winsten para verificação de tendência de homicídios. Foram registrados 18.415 homicídios de mulheres entre 2007 e 2019 na região Sudeste. Cerca de 9.691 (53,64%) eram mulheres pretas, 5.118 (27,80%) com escolaridade de 4 a 7 anos e 10.841 (58,87%) solteiras. As variações percentuais anuais foram: São Paulo -3,73; IC95% [-6,09; -1,32], Espírito Santo -5,67; IC95% [-7,11; -4,21], Rio de Janeiro -3,86; IC95% [-9,54; 2,17] e Minas Gerais -2,11; IC95% [-4,87; 0,73]. São Paulo e Espírito Santo apresentaram taxas de homicídios de mulheres decrescentes, enquanto Minas Gerais e Rio de Janeiro taxas estacionárias. As maiores taxas de homicídio no período ocorreram em mulheres solteiras, pretas e com escolaridade de quatro a sete anos. Faz-se necessária a construção de redes sociais que viabilizem a proteção integral das mulheres.



Homicídio; Mulheres; Brasil; Estudos de séries temporais; Epidemiologia

