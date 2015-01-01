Abstract

This article is an integral part of the research "Violence in the context of COVID-19: global challenges and vulnerabilities", which proposes a critical reflection on situations of gender-based violence increased by social distancing protocols, required by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on a 2020 literature survey, we have analyzed recommendations made by researchers and institutions from different countries around the world, with the aim of systematizing and disseminating strategies to deal with this scenario. The material is organized into two thematic areas, namely: gender policies and intersectoral actions; and strategies to face violence against women and children in the health and social work field. The recommendations are focused on the development of actions by States/governments, service networks and society in general. Part of the recommendations suggest increasing or adapting existing surveillance actions and part of them contribute with creative proposals, guiding promotional and preventive actions at an individual and collective level. The adoption of teleassistance, media campaigns raising awareness that violence is unjustifiable and the development of reporting strategies through signs and codes have been reiterated in the literature.

