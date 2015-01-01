Abstract

This study aimed at describing community health agents' representational structure on domestic violence against women. A quantitative-qualitative research study based on the Theory of Social Representations in its structural approach and carried out in a municipality from inland Bahia, Brazil. The community health agents participated through free evocation and centrality techniques: choix-par-bloc, constitution of word pairs and mise-en-cause, from May to August 2019. Data analysis was carried out by means of the EVOC software (Ensemble of Programs Permettant I'analyse des Evocations), similarity analysis and mise-en-cause analysis. These professionals' representational structure is organized from the central elements of disrespect and sadness, which attribute negative meanings to the representation regarding their positions and repercussions; the other elements integrate specific information to the structure of the representations, justifying them. It is concluded that the understanding regarding organization of the community agents' social thinking about the phenomenon allows its problematization, as well as the elaboration of prevention and coping strategies for women in situations of violence, the aggressors and the community.

Language: en