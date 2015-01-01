Abstract

Studies suggest the existence of patterns of dating violence during adolescence. In the adolescent Mexican population, little is known about the patterns of face-to-face and cyber dating abuse and to what extent they can be explained by alcohol consumption. The aim of this research was to identify patterns of dating abuse victimization and to determine whether alcohol use predicts the patterns found. It was a cross-sectional study with an explanatory scope. A total of 398 adolescent students (62.8% women) from 15 to 18 years of age (M = 16.1 years; SD = 1) participated in the study. Latent class analysis was used, and three classes were found: 1) low generalized violence (45%); 2) moderate psychological violence and high digital control (38%); and 3) high generalized violence (17%). Alcohol consumption was found to be associated with the membership in the moderate psychological violence and high digital control (β = 0.48, p =.022) and were included in the high generalized violence class (β = 0.66, p =.004). It is important to consider, in the generation of interventions, the existence of patterns of violence in dating relationships among adolescents and the influence that alcohol consumption has on them.



===



Estudios sugieren la presencia de patrones de violencia en las relaciones de noviazgo durante la adolescencia. En la población adolescente mexicana se conoce poco sobre los patrones de abuso cara a cara y digital en el noviazgo y cómo pueden ser explicados por el consumo de alcohol. El objetivo de esta investigación fue identificar los patrones de victimización por abuso en las relaciones de noviazgo y determinar si el consumo de alcohol predice los patrones encontrados. Fue un estudio transversal con alcance explicativo. Participaron 398 adolescentes estudiantes (62.8% mujeres) de 15 a 18 años de edad (M = 16.1 años; DT = 1). Se usó un análisis de clases latentes y se encontraron tres clases: 1) violencia generalizada baja (45%), 2) violencia psicológica moderada y control digital alto (38%) y 3) violencia generalizada alta (17%). Se encontró que el consumo de alcohol se asoció con la pertenencia a la clase de violencia psicológica moderada y control digital alto (β = 0.48, p =.022) y con la pertenencia a la clase de violencia generalizada alta (β = 0.66, p =.004). Es importante considerar, en la generación de intervenciones, la existencia de patrones de violencia en el noviazgo en adolescentes y la influencia que tiene el consumo de alcohol sobre estos.



Palabras clave:

Violencia de pareja; Consumo de alcohol en menores; Adolescente; Análisis de clases latentes

Language: es