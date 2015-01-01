|
Citation
|
Javier-Juárez SP, Hidalgo-Rasmussen CA. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(6): 1675-1684.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Patrones de victimización por violencia en el noviazgo y consumo de alcohol en adolescentes estudiantes del sur de Jalisco, México
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37255145
|
Abstract
|
Studies suggest the existence of patterns of dating violence during adolescence. In the adolescent Mexican population, little is known about the patterns of face-to-face and cyber dating abuse and to what extent they can be explained by alcohol consumption. The aim of this research was to identify patterns of dating abuse victimization and to determine whether alcohol use predicts the patterns found. It was a cross-sectional study with an explanatory scope. A total of 398 adolescent students (62.8% women) from 15 to 18 years of age (M = 16.1 years; SD = 1) participated in the study. Latent class analysis was used, and three classes were found: 1) low generalized violence (45%); 2) moderate psychological violence and high digital control (38%); and 3) high generalized violence (17%). Alcohol consumption was found to be associated with the membership in the moderate psychological violence and high digital control (β = 0.48, p =.022) and were included in the high generalized violence class (β = 0.66, p =.004). It is important to consider, in the generation of interventions, the existence of patterns of violence in dating relationships among adolescents and the influence that alcohol consumption has on them.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Students; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Adolescent Behavior/psychology; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; Mexico/epidemiology