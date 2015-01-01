Abstract

Professional drivers show a higher prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) compared with the general population. OSA has been widely associated with an increased risk of traffic accidents. This article aims to investigate the presence of risk factors for OSA, its prevalence and the value of screening tools in a truck drivers' cohort. Descriptive and analytical prospective study. Demographic, anthropometric, Epworth Sleepiness Scale, STOP-Bang and Berlin Questionnaire were used to select subjects with suspicion of OSA. Polysomnography (PSG) was performed in individuals with positive screening. Mean age was 44.6±7 years, mean body mass index was 28.7±4 kg/m². Of the 281 truck drivers screened, 88 were positive for potential OSA. Of these, 63 completed PSG study and the diagnosis was confirmed in 85.7% (prevalence of 19.2%). The following variables showed a positive correlation with the apnea-hypopnea index: neck circumference and STOP-Bang. The combination of a predominantly male population, obesity, age distribution and lifestyle could account for the high prevalence of OSA in this specific population. Questionnaires proved to be a valuable screening tool. Screening, treatment, and management of OSA should be a priority as a public safety policy.

Language: en