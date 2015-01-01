Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The goals of this narrative review are to review the literature on psychotherapeutic interventions for older adults with histories of child maltreatment (CM) and to examine the unique considerations for assessing, diagnosing, and treating older adults with CM histories.



METHODS: Online database searches were conducted to identify the extant research into the efficacy of psychotherapeutic interventions for older adults with CM-related trauma.



RESULTS: Eight studies met inclusion criteria. The primary target diagnoses were post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Psychotherapeutic interventions included Narrative Exposure Therapy, exposure-based treatments, Life Review Therapy, integrated treatments, and a spiritually-focused group therapy.



CONCLUSIONS: While limited in number and generalizability due to study design and sample size and characteristics, the studies provide preliminary evidence of potentially effective psychotherapeutic treatments for older adults with CM histories. Further research is needed to determine the most effective psychotherapeutic interventions for this population. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Many older adults suffer for decades with the repercussions of CM. Due to knowledge gaps regarding best practices for treating older adults with CM histories, many clinicians are poorly equipped to treat this population. Therefore, awareness of CM-related pathology and familiarity with effective psychotherapeutic interventions are essential for clinicians to meet the needs of this population.

