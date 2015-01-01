SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Spafford SG, Schuler Adair E, Baker S, Dedrickson D. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-023-01143-9

PMID

37256524

Abstract

Crisis line volunteers are critical to nationwide suicide prevention efforts as they provide free support services to those experiencing emotional distress or suicidality. Most crisis lines rely on volunteers for call-taking, however, the experiences of these volunteers and the impact of call-taking on their mental wellbeing remains understudied. The current study aimed to explore mental wellbeing and resilience in suicide prevention crisis line volunteers. In a longitudinal study among 20 volunteers of a suicide prevention crisis line, participants completed a series of three surveys at baseline, 3-month, and 6-month follow-up, measuring mental wellbeing, resilience, support, help-seeking, and other related personal and professional factors, including compassion satisfaction, burnout, and secondary traumatic stress.

RESULTS indicated that self-rated mental health was positively associated with willingness to seek help for an emotional problem from a doctor. Additionally, social support was negatively associated with burnout, but positively associated with compassion satisfaction. Finally, preparedness was negatively associated with secondary traumatic stress, while seeking help for an emotional problem or suicidality from a parent were both positively associated with secondary traumatic stress. Crisis line volunteers rated their mental health and compassion satisfaction highly and reported low levels of burnout and secondary traumatic stress. The role of social support and preparedness for call-taking deserve further investigation by researchers and crisis call centers as they may be critical to responders' wellbeing.


Language: en

Keywords

Resilience; Mental health; Suicide prevention; Burnout; Crisis line volunteer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print