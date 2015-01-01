Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pelvic and acetabular fractures can result from work-related accidents and frequently require lengthy medical treatments. Consequently, high medical costs as well as delayed or absent return to work can be the consequence. Therefore, we aimed to study the socioeconomic consequences of work-related pelvic and acetabular fractures.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective study investigated work-related pelvic and acetabular fractures recorded in the German Social Accident Insurance in 2011 and 2017, in terms of age, sex, type of accident, duration of incapacity to work, reductions in earning capacity, costs for outpatient and inpatient treatment and costs for pension and severance pay.



RESULTS: Among a total of 606 injuries in 2011 and 619 injuries in 2017, male patients and patients between 40 and 65 years were predominantly affected. Acetabular fractures caused higher rates of long absence from work of 6-12 months (2011: 24.7% vs. 9.5-16.9%; 2017: 26.1% vs. 6.1-11.0%) and >12 months (2011: 15.8% vs. 9.8-10.2%; 2017: 13.3% vs. 1.9-8.2%) as well as more cases with a reduction in earning capacity of at least 20% (2011: 61 vs. ≤27 cases; 2017: 39 vs. ≤12 cases) compared to pelvic ring fractures. The total costs for pelvic ring and acetabular fractures in the German social accident insurances amounted € 18,726,630 and € 9637,189 in the periods 2011-2020 and 2017-2020, respectively. The average costs per case for treatment and rehabilitation until 2020 was € 19,079 for injuries from 2011 and € 13,629 for injuries from 2017. Acetabular fractures were found to be the most cost-intensive injuries compared to anterior, posterior or complex pelvic ring fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: Work-related pelvic and especially acetabular fractures have a considerable socioeconomic impact in the German Social Accident Insurance. Measures to prevent work-related accidents and to improve treatment of pelvic injuries can help to reduce their socioeconomic burden.

