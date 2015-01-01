|
Nobakht HN, Steinsbekk S, Wichstrøm L. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37258090
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is associated with adverse outcomes which can continue to impair life well into adulthood. Identifying modifiable etiological factors of ODD is therefore essential. Although bullying victimization and poor emotion regulation are assumed to be risk factors for the development of ODD symptoms, little research has been conducted to test this possibility.
victimization; Bullying; emotion regulation; oppositional defiant disorder; prospective; random intercept; within-person